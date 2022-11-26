CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 58.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

