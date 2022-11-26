Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.93. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 32,169 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,533,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 77.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 283,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 189,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 347,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 244,324 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

