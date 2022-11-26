Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.93. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 32,169 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Daré Bioscience Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.21.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
