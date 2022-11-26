Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $20,103,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.42.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $381.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $424.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.66.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

