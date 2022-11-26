Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Argus from $420.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $442.65.

NYSE:DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

