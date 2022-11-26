Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $478.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $442.65.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

