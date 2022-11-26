Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $522.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $424.00 to $522.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $442.65.

Shares of DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.46. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

