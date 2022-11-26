Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $485.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $442.65.

DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.46. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

