Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $582.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $447.00 to $582.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $442.65.

DE stock opened at $441.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.46. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

