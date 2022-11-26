Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $442.65.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.