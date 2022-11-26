Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 92,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 274,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 million.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

