Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $29.97 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at $57,428,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

