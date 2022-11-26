Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 414,700 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 24,322.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Valaris were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

