Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Markel were worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,304.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,184.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,243.97. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

