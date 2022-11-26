Deutsche Bank AG Has $18 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,923 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

WEN opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

