Deutsche Bank AG Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,389 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

