Deutsche Bank AG Has $24.33 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,007 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $24,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $266.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

