Deutsche Bank AG Invests $19.98 Million in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,544,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Toast by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at $52,118,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at $819,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,970,594 shares of company stock valued at $108,427,080. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TOST opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.96. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
