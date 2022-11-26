Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,605 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,076,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after acquiring an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $17,830,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $14,140,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NSA stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

