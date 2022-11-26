Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,298 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,511 shares of company stock worth $10,075,219. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

