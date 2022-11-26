Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BURL opened at $196.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.29. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

