Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,301 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.03.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.4 %

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

