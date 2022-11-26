Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,853 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Western Union were worth $19,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

Western Union Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE WU opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.