Deutsche Bank AG Sells 95,895 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,980,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,069,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 3.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

