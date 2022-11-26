Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $80.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.79.

NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

