Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.09

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.09 and traded as high as $39.90. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 96,924 shares.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €43.00 ($43.88) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

