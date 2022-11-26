DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.16.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.