DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $155.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.16.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

