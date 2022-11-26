DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.09

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.09 and traded as low as $11.41. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 96,406 shares traded.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSL. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450,935 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1,345.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 224,680 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 518.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 128,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 145.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 199,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 118,599 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

