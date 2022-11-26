DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.09

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.09 and traded as low as $11.41. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 96,406 shares traded.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
