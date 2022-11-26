DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 417.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DraftKings Stock Performance
Shares of DKNG opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $36.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
