Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 150,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,606,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,612,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,683,849.79. Insiders have bought 245,900 shares of company stock worth $3,913,867 in the last ninety days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

D.UN opened at C$15.75 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

