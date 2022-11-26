Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.70. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 29,211 shares trading hands.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Dyadic International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dyadic International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Dyadic International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

