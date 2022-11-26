Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after buying an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.4% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after buying an additional 501,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $36.71 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 367.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.