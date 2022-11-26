Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.92

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.10. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 143,820 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $457.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

