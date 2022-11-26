Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.03

Shares of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.03 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.45). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.47), with a volume of 302,086 shares traded.

Eckoh Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £116.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.03.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

