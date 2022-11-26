Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.94

Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.94 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.83). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.83), with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

Eleco Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of £58.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.18.

Eleco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

