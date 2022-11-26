Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.22. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Electronic Systems Technology Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

About Electronic Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.