Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.01

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $7.26. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 3,216 shares.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $311.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

