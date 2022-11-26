Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1,283.17.

EDV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$27.96 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$22.77 and a 1 year high of C$35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

In related news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$100,260. In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,260. Also, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 150,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total value of C$4,066,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,318,921.21. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,969.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.