Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.14 and traded as low as C$9.05. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$9.15, with a volume of 119,639 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 27.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 915.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Fuels Company Profile

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$49,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,546 shares in the company, valued at C$2,455,598.16.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.