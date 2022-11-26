Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.14 and traded as low as C$9.05. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$9.15, with a volume of 119,639 shares traded.
EFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 27.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 915.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.44.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
