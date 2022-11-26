Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Enovis Trading Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $13,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV opened at $55.46 on Friday. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

