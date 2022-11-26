Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,020 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gravity were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gravity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gravity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gravity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gravity Trading Down 1.0 %

About Gravity

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.01. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61.

(Get Rating)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.