Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,220 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $70.73 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

