Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,105 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 258.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

