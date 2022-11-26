Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,072 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,587.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,224 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GO stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

