Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,531 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HERO opened at $18.56 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

