Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,232 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $16.23 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

