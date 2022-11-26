Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ON during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ON during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in ON during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in ON by 18.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

ON Price Performance

ON Profile

Shares of ONON stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.