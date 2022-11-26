Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

