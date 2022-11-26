Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFMV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:VFMV opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23.

