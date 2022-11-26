Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26,633.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.4 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

